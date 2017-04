Congratulations to Mrs. Ueckert’s class they got 1st place in the can drive with 175 pounds of cans! WAY TO GO!

1st Mrs. Ueckert 175#

2nd Mrs. Pelzel 154#

3rd Mrs. Gunyon 150#

4th Mrs. Long 125#

5th Mrs. Andrews 89#

6th Mrs. Floyd 83#

7th Mrs. Chamberlien 77#

8th Mrs. Drennan 76#

8th Mrs. Fowler 76#

9th Mrs. McNaley 75#

10th Mrs. Jarvis 73#