William Raymond “Bill” Hollweg, 50, of Miles, Texas passed away Saturday, April 1, 2017. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on March 5, 1967 to Merle Urban Hollweg and William Avery Hollweg. As a young person, Bill lived in Edmond, OK, Denver, CO, Plano, TX, and Kingwood, TX. He attended Texas A&M and Texas Tech Universities. Bill joined the United States Navy in 1990 and served on the Kittyhawk. He was stationed at Philadelphia, PA, San Diego, CA, and Colts Neck, N.J. His ship was scheduled to go on an “around the world” tour but the Gulf War started and his ship was the first one sent to the Persian Gulf. Bill worked at several sign companies in San Angelo and had just started his own business. For 19 years, Bill created the designs for the Annual George Strait Roping trailers, that were awarded to the winners of the team roping event. He was a talented artist and loved to draw, especially comic books. He was also an excellent guitar player and never missed a chance to sit down with his friends and jam. Everyone that knew Bill knew of his love for KISS. His passion was making audio dramas. He was co-founder of Broken Seas Productions and through this Bill had friends and fans all over the world. Bill was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and seldom missed a game. Bill was kind, thoughtful and a friend to many. He is preceded in death by his brother, Bob; his grandparents, Raymond and Geraleen Urban and William and Florence Hollweg; and two cousins, John Burrus and Paul Book. Bill is survived by his only daughter, Bailey Hollweg and husband, David Richardson of Arkansas; his soon to arrive granddaughter, Violet Elizabeth; his mother, Merle Hollweg of Miles, TX and father, William Hollweg of San Angelo, TX; sister, Kimberly Chevalier and husband, Mark of Houston, TX; nephew, Garrett Chevalier; niece, Brooke Chevalier; Gina Hollweg; step-daughters, Tasha Titsworth and Jacquelynn Muertz; step-grandchildren, Draven Schoberg, Caira Greenfield, Talon Greenfield, Kaelyn and Colt Titsworth; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 7, 2017 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel, 1910 Hutchings Avenue (across from Mueller Supply) in Ballinger with visitation following.