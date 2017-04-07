Herbert “Herb” Emil Greggerson

Herbert “Herb” Emil Charles Greggerson, 82, of Kerrville, Texas passed away Sunday, April 2, 2017 at Hilltop Village in Kerrville. He was born November 15, 1934 to Herbert Fredrick and Pauline Hilma (Ortner) Greggerson in El Paso, Texas. Herb served his country honorably as member of the United States Marine Corps. He married Charlene “Sparky” Evans on September 9, 1961 in Ballinger, Texas and they shared 56 years together. He was an industrial engineer for Collins Radio, Hallicrafters radio, Electrospace and the Corp. Engineers in San Angelo, Abilene and Sanderson. He also owned and operated the Carrizzo Lodge, Art School and Ski Lodge in Ruidoso, New Mexico. Herb is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Charlene “Sparky” of Kerrville, TX; his children, Leslie Diann Greggerson of Kerrville, TX and Eric Stephen Greggerson of Lake Dallas, TX; his grandchildren, Chance Galvan, Erica Gripe, Payden Elvick, Shelby Greggerson and Megan Greggerson; and his great grandson Trenton Scott Gripe. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 -12:00 pm on Friday, April 7 at Lange Funeral Home, 1910 Hutchins, in Ballinger. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 8 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel.