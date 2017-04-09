Ballinger Native Ben Narro once again leads Air Commandos on 450-mile trek

The Air Commando Ruckers are at it again for their 6th Annual March, rucking 450 miles from Tampa, FL to Hurlburt Field, FL, due to arrive 1500 CST on 14 April 2017, to honor our fallen heroes and to raise money for the Air Commando Association. The Air Commando Association provides immediate and critically needed support and financial assistance to our wounded Air Force Special Operators, as well as to their families, to include but not limited to: uncovered benevolent expenses, travel, lodging, medical rehabilitation and treatments not otherwise covered. Secondarily, the program supports other charitable organizations with similar objectives and provides four annual scholarships to children of Air Commandos.

The Air Commando Ruckers start their journey today to honor our fallen heroes. This year they are dedicating the ruck to the crew of Demise 25 that crashed on March 15th. Team 1 is named after Major Andrew Becker, team 2 is named after Capt Kenneth Dalga, team 3 is named after Capt Frederick “Drew” Dellecker and team 4 will be named Demise 25

Once again Participating is Ballinger native, Ben Narro, as the leader of Team 3, Dellecker.

Narro is a 2002 graduate of Ballinger High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in October of 2002. Narro and fellow airman or “ruckers” will be part of a group of airmen that will be starting a 450 mile ruck march carrying a 50 pound ruck from United States Special Operations Command Memorial in Tampa, Fla. (McDill AFB) and end at the Air Force Special Operations Memorial in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. (Hurlburt Field). A ruck, is a 50 pound backpack full of gear and other military items.

The POW flag and American Flag will lead the way from the beginning to the end of the march.

The Ruck March raises money for the Air Commando Association (ACA) and its charitable arm the Air Commando Foundation.

Through the ACA, the Air Commando Foundation provides financial assistance when tragedy strikes, ensuring all family members have the opportunity to visit wounded during extended hospital stays, and to attend memorials honoring fallen loved ones.

All members of the march pay their own cost to participate, but they don’t just do this for fun, the cause is to support military and families in need.

All proceeds go to the Air Commando Association, which is a 100 percent non-profit organization due to the volunteer nature of all participants.

If you would like to follow along the participants will be updating their progress along the route on Facebook at:

https://www.facebook.com/Air-Commando-Ruckers-274979869218743/

To make a donation to this wonderful cause go to:

https://www.youcaring.com/air-commando-association-emerald-coast-chapter-513741