The parents or guardians of students who live outside the Ballinger I.S.D. must complete an application for student transfers if the student plans to attend Ballinger Schools during the 2017-2018 school year.

Transfer forms are available in the respective campus office in which your student will be attending. Please call 365-3588 Ext. 1009 for more information.

The transfer forms must be completed and returned to the school administration office by 3:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017.