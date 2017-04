Just wanted to report to everyone about the gas day event held at the Stripes. We provided free gas for 101 vets and widows of vets that day with a total value of $3,924.52. How awesome. Hopefully, there will be more to come in the future. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.