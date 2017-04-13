District 5-3A Track Meet

Sonora hosted the District 5-3A Meet on Monday April 10th. Ballinger’s LadyCat track had a very impressive overall showing. The Varsity squad came in second place overall to Wall and the Junior Varsity squad came in first place. On the Boy’s side the Varsity squad came in 5th and the Junior Varsity came in 2nd place as they were narrowly edged out by Grape Creek.

Individually there were some impressive performers that will advance to Area. Elyssa Korn continued her outstanding Freshman season season coming in second place with a 13.02 in the 100M. Kelsey Hughes and Sydney Bowman came in 3rd and 4th in the 400M and Sydney also came in 3rd in the 800M with Lexie Davenport hot on her heels in 4th place.

McKenzey Sanchez and Lexie Davenport continued what they have done most of the year and dominated the 1600M and the 3200M with Lexie taking 1st in the 1600 and McKenzey close behind and they flipped their finish on the 3200 with Kenny coming in 1st.

Dakota Boone took 3rd in the 100M hurdles with Haley Matschek took 4th, though Haley came out and took 3rd in the 300M hurdle. All three relay teams did well with the 4×100 team of Ally Cortese, Kinlee Bowman, Hannah Huston and Elyssa Korn taking 3rd; The 4×200 team of Haley Matschek, Kinley Gray, Vivian Guerrero and Kinlee Bowman taking 3rd; The 4×400 team of Sydney Bowman, Hannah Huston, Kinley Gray and Kelsey Hughes taking 2nd. Jadyn Gore also qualified to move on to Area with a 4th place throw in the discus of 91’08”.

One the JV side Rosemary Delgado impressed with 1st in the 100M while Katy Duke took 1st in the 200M. Destiny Manley and Brenda Martinez took 1t and 2nd in the 400M and 800M while Lauren Landers took 1st in the Long jump and the triple jump. Jessica Castleberry had a strong throw in the discus of 84’09”.

Qualifying for area on the boys Varsity side are Jon Johnson in the High Jump and the Long Jump with 3rd place finishes and Clayton Hagey with a 4th place finish in the Discus. Junior Varsity fared better with RJ Odom taking 3rd in the 100M while Kameron Ferguson came in 4th in the 400M and Pete Alfaro was 2nd in the 800M. Andres Garza took 3rd in the 1600M. Kennedy Byler was 2nd in the 300M hurdles while also finishing 1st in the pole vault. Ty Sensabaugh had a good showing with a 1st place finish in the high jump while also taking 3rd in the discus. Relay runners Ethan Pratt, RJ Odom, Isaac Ledesma, Luke Houston, Austin Alvarado and Kameron Ferguson all took part in taking 2nd place in the 100M, 200M and 400M relays.