J B Nunn, 85, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at his residence. He was born July 22, 1931 to Lucious and Mamie (Tubbs) Nunn in Ballinger, Texas. J B married Helen Browning on July 10, 1952 in Talpa, Texas. They shared 65 blessed and wonderful years together. J B served his country honorably in the United States Army and Texas National Guard for 24 ½ years. During this time, he achieved the rank of staff sergeant, as a member of Company B 3rd Battalion, 112th Armor Division and received a citation for distinguishing himself as an outstanding solider. Aside from his National Guard career, he worked for Bob Owen for 2 years, Price Motor Co. for 4 years, Ballinger Ledger for 20 years, Ballinger ISD for 20 years, and Gary Gallant for 10 years. J B had one of the sweetest souls and could make you feel as if you were part of his family whether you were or not. He was proud to serve his country and some of his fondest memories were when he worked for BISD, as the bus superintendent. He attended every football game, band event and enjoyed watching the kids. He enjoyed the early morning bus routes more than anything. J B is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Estelle Jones and Lorena Jones. He is survived by his wife, Helen of Ballinger; his son, Kyle Nunn and wife, Lori and their children, Heather Barron and husband, Sergio and daughter, Ella, Hillary Nunn, Heston Nunn, Rylee Nunn, and Coleton Dellaughter; his son, Mark Nunn and his children, Jeremy Nunn, Wesley Nunn and Shahaila Nunn and their mother, Stacy Nichols; and his sister, Myrtle Wilson; and his In-laws, which were just like brothers and sisters to Jay, Harold Browning (also known to Jay as Willard) and wife Kay, Chris Brimer and husband, Wallace, Evanet Gallant and husband, Gary, and Janie Barnes and husband, Jim. J B’s favorite song was Paradise Valley and we all know he was welcomed to his new Paradise Valley for eternity. Visitation will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Friday at Lange Funeral Home, 1910 Hutchings on Hwy 67 in Ballinger. Services will be at 9:00 am on Saturday at 9th Street Church of Christ in Ballinger with burial at Old Runnels Cemetery.