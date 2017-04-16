Richard Alan Richey

Richard Alan (Dick) Richey was born to Marvin and Ruth Richey on May 18, 1929 in Thorntown, Indiana. He graduated from high school in Lebanon, Indiana where he was an outstanding basketball player and an honor student. Upon graduation he attended Indiana University for one year, and then transferred to McMurry College (now McMurry University) in Abilene, Texas to play basketball under his former high school coach. While at McMurry, Dick was named team captain and All Texas Conference player for two seasons. During his college years he was elected class favorite, class president, student council president, and Chief McMurry. He was inducted into the McMurry Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991.

While at McMurry, Dick met Era Jane (Andy) Anderson from Colorado City. They were married in 1953. He was awarded a B.S. degree from McMurry and an M.Ed. degree from Abilene Christian College (now Abilene Christian University) and did post graduate work at the University of Hawaii.

Dick Richey worked in several school districts including Brownfield, Coleman, Ballinger, Eldorado, and Andrews. His assignments included teaching algebra, coaching, serving as principal, and for 14 years he was Superintendent of Ballinger ISD. When Dick became superintendent of Ballinger ISD, he was the youngest public school superintendent in Texas! While there he guided the district through a successful bond election and the building of a new high school. He served as President of District XV Texas State Teachers Association, was on many school district committees, and was an active Rotary Club member.

Retiring after 36 years in public education, Dick and Andy moved to San Angelo where he was an active member of Sierra Vista Methodist Church.

Dick Richey always had a song in his heart, singing in Methodist Church choirs where ever he lived. A highlight for him was performing with the Sierra Vista Methodist Church Choir at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

A special pleasure for Dick and Andy was taking family vacation trips around the country in their RV, visiting every state including Alaska and Hawaii. Dick took great pleasure in living to see all his grandchildren graduate from college, and he always enjoyed their many activities.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents and by his son-in-law, David Farmer. He is survived by his wife, Era Jane (Andy); his daughter, Sharon Farmer of Midland; his son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Karen Richey of Ovalo; four grandchildren, Heather Thetford and husband, Adam and their three children, Sawyer, Mabrie and Sterling all of Sunset, Texas; Heath Richey and wife Bre of Sulphur Springs; and twins, Jace Farmer and fiancée, Tara Williams of Midland, and Jordan Farmer of Livingston, Texas; by his brother, Dave and wife, Patty of Indianapolis, Indiana; and by nieces and nephews.

Richard Alan Richey was a shining example of integrity and devotion to his faith and his family, and his legacy will live on the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

A memorial service at Sierra Vista Methodist Church will be at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 17, 2017. A private burial at the Colorado City Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sierra Vista UMC 4522 College Hills Blvd., San Angelo, Texas 76904 or to The Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org

