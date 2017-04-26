10th ANNIVERSARY MINIATURE ART SHOW AND SALE

The Mid-West Texas Art Guild will hold their 10th Anniversary Miniature Art Show and Sale this weekend in conjunction with the Ethnic Festival. The Do-Art Studio, 108 S. 9th St., in Ballinger, will be open two days for the convenience of the public. This show brings in art from renowned area and local artists along with many visitors to Ballinger.

To celebrate the 10th Anniversary, a free drawing will be held for a beautiful watercolor painting by Shirley Minzenmayer of Winters. Come by and register during Friday evening sale or Saturday reception. Winner will be announced Saturday, April 29.

Little Painting Sale and Preview Party is an opportunity to purchase an original miniature for the nominal price of only $50. Make plans to attend an unique ” One Night Only” sale, 4pm-7pm, Friday, April 28. Take advantage of this event to purchase that gift for someone special or treat yourself.

MWTAG Miniature Art Show and Sale Reception will be open all day, 9am-4pm, Saturday, April 29, with Awards Ceremony at 4pm. What a great opportunity to view the exhibits, meet the artists, and enjoy some refreshments served with good ole’ West Texas hospitality.

FMI: 325-754-4216 OR 325-365-9920