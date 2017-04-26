Billie Jack Williams

B. Jack Williams passed away on Sunday, April 23rd, 2017 in Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 25th from 7-8 PM at the Hillcrest Church of Christ Chapel in Abilene. Graveside services will on Wednesday, April 26th at 10 AM at the Old Runnels Cemetery in Ballinger, officiated by Ronnie Sellers.

Born February 18, 1927 in Ballinger, Texas to Mattie and Austin Williams. B. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, wife, Fadine Williams, in 2000 and wife Modene Williams in 2016.

He graduated from Ballinger High School in 1943. Attended Draughon’s Business College in Abilene and joined the U.S. Navy, 96th Seabees in the Philippines and China in 1944.

Jack married Fadine Baker Williams in Ballinger, Texas on July 2, 1948.

He worked for the Harte-Hanks Company, attended IBM School and installed the first Data Processing System for Sunset Motor in 1951. In July 1959, he established Unitab of Abilene, a Data Processing Company until August 1981. He then opened and operated the first Video Library in Abilene from 1981-1986.

Jack was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ and later Hillcrest Church of Christ.

Survivors include his children, Phil Williams and his wife Carolyn and daughter, Mary Kay Knight and her husband Larry. Grandchildren are Zach Knight (and wife Meg) of Abilene, Cody Bob Williams (and wife Bradi) of Abilene, Ashley Knight Snow (and husband David) of Katy and Cameron Williams (and wife Kristen) of Dallas. He had 7 great-grandchildren, Owen, Clay and Will Knight, Beckett and Avery Williams and Emma and Hudson Snow and nephews Steve, Mike, Lynn and David Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions to Hendrick Hospice, Christian Service Center or your favorite charity.

Honorary pallbearers are Zach Knight, Cody Williams, Cameron Williams, David Snow, Steve Williams, Mike Williams, Lynn Williams.

We would like to thank the Hendrick Hospice team for all their support and help and Dr. Matthew Wick.