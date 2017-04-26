George Webster Weinkauf, 89, of Miles, Texas passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at his residence.

He was born April 9, 1928 to Reinhold and Cozie (Daylong) Weinkauf in McCamey, Texas. After graduating from Lakeview High School in 1947, he honorably served his country in the United States Army. He married Mattie Bernice Patton on January 22, 1952 in Midland, Texas. They shared 65 loving years together. George worked as a carpenter, cook, insurance agent, milk man for Borden, and from 1955-1986 he worked as a Bulk Plant Operator for Halliburton in Midland, Odessa, and Rankin. He was a lifelong member of the Lutheran church but in recent years had joined the Methodist church.

George loved to fish, play golf, woodworking, and to travel with Bernice and their family. He was known for his curly hair, big ears, beautiful blue eyes, dimples, and smile. He gave the best hugs around and his family often thought if they could manufacture his hugs, there would be peace in the world. George would not sell any of his woodworking projects but if he discovered that you really liked one of his pieces, he would make it and give it to you.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Richard and R.A. Weinkauf; and his sisters, Frances Dobson and Esther Pontius.

George is survived by his wife, Bernice of Miles; his children, Gene Weinkauf of Kemp, TX, David Weinkauf and wife, LaNell of Corsicana, TX, Nancy Johnson and husband, Doby of Midland; and Kitta Dory and husband, Mike of San Angelo; his grandchildren, Chris Weinkauf, Brooke Weinkauf, David Weinkauf, II, Dawn Hill, Gerenda Washburn, Levi Johnson, Kristen Harris, Megan Dory, Sharon Goetz, Michael Watson, Rhonda Green, and Steven Watson; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; his brother Albert Weinkauf of Midland; and his sister Margret Demetro of Vallejo, CA.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church on College Hills, in San Angelo. Lunch and sharing time will also be Saturday from 12 to 3 pm at Weatherbee Hall in Miles.