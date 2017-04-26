James Escobar Nixon, 50, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Friday, April 21, 2017 at Methodist Specialty and Transplant Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He was born September 14, 1966 in Sant Anna, TX to Eloise Lopez and Bill Nixon. After high school, in July of 1985, James joined the United States Marine Corps. He had numerous jobs, including the City of San Angelo. James was a true Bearcat. He enjoyed playing center with the Ballinger Bearcats where he made all West Texas center in 1985. Listening to music and reading were a couple of the many things he enjoyed throughout his life. James is survived by his spouse, Sabrina Jones; two sons, Keegan Nixon and Devan Nixon; step-daughter, Rimi Jones of San Angelo, TX; his mother, Eloise Lopez; his father, Bill Nixon; a very special nephew, Harry Fermin Reyna; a brother, Harry Reyna; five sisters, Samantha Lopez of San Angelo, Kelly, Crystal, Marie, and Lisa Nixon all of OK; numerous aunts and uncles, including Bobby and Josie Gomez; two nieces, Zoe and Sadie Aguirre; and four nephews, Max, James, Jett, and Jake Aguirre; three great nieces and three great nephews. Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, April 26th at Lange Funeral Home Chapel followed by a devotional with Pastor Alfonso Ruiz of Ballinger Apostolic Church and Pastor Aron Gonzales of Jireh House Ministries of San Angelo. Honorary Pallbearers will be lifelong Bearcats, classmates, and friends.