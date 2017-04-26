AnneMarie Bennage, DDS

Runnels County 4-H’ers Compete in Shooting Sports Extravaganza

    The Runnels Coounty 4-H Shooting Sports Club took 14 members to the Texas 4-H Conference Center on Lake Brownwood on April 22, 2017, to compete in the Shooting Sports Extravaganza. Each shooter participated in shooting activities throughout the day, including sporter air rifle, precision air rifle, air rifle silhouette, air pistol, BB, light rifle, smallbore rifle silhouette, and running target. We are very proud of our shooters; they represented Runnels County well. They brought home 11 awards from the competition! Our members have been practicing and their hard work has paid off. The following are the recipients of awards:

    SPORTER AIR RIFLE
    Colter Andrews – 3rd Place Intermediate
    Jaton Reed – 1st Place Senior

    AIR RIFLE SILHOUETTE
    Annabelle Reed – 1st Place Junior
    Sydny Jones – 2nd Place Intermediate
    Kati King – 3rd Place Intermediate
    Jaton Reed – 2nd Place Senior
    Chris Irby – 1st Place Senior

    AIR PISTOL
    Chris Irby – 2nd Place Senior

    SMALLBORE RIFLE SILHOUETTE
    Charlie Poteet – 3rd Place Intermediate

    RUNNING TARGET
    Bryson Lange – 3rd Place Junior
    Cade Strube – 2nd Place Junior

