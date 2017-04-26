Runnels County 4-H’ers Compete in Shooting Sports Extravaganza

The Runnels Coounty 4-H Shooting Sports Club took 14 members to the Texas 4-H Conference Center on Lake Brownwood on April 22, 2017, to compete in the Shooting Sports Extravaganza. Each shooter participated in shooting activities throughout the day, including sporter air rifle, precision air rifle, air rifle silhouette, air pistol, BB, light rifle, smallbore rifle silhouette, and running target. We are very proud of our shooters; they represented Runnels County well. They brought home 11 awards from the competition! Our members have been practicing and their hard work has paid off. The following are the recipients of awards:

SPORTER AIR RIFLE

Colter Andrews – 3rd Place Intermediate

Jaton Reed – 1st Place Senior

AIR RIFLE SILHOUETTE

Annabelle Reed – 1st Place Junior

Sydny Jones – 2nd Place Intermediate

Kati King – 3rd Place Intermediate

Jaton Reed – 2nd Place Senior

Chris Irby – 1st Place Senior

AIR PISTOL

Chris Irby – 2nd Place Senior

SMALLBORE RIFLE SILHOUETTE

Charlie Poteet – 3rd Place Intermediate

RUNNING TARGET

Bryson Lange – 3rd Place Junior

Cade Strube – 2nd Place Junior