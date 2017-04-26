Runnels County 4-H’ers Compete in Shooting Sports Extravaganza

The Runnels Coounty 4-H Shooting Sports Club took 14 members to the Texas 4-H Conference Center on Lake Brownwood on April 22, 2017, to compete in the Shooting Sports Extravaganza. Each shooter participated in shooting activities throughout the day, including sporter air rifle, precision air rifle, air rifle silhouette, air pistol, BB, light rifle, smallbore rifle silhouette, and running target. We are very proud of our shooters; they represented Runnels County well. They brought home 11 awards from the competition! Our members have been practicing and their hard work has paid off. The following are the recipients of awards:
SPORTER AIR RIFLE
Colter Andrews – 3rd Place Intermediate
Jaton Reed – 1st Place Senior
AIR RIFLE SILHOUETTE
Annabelle Reed – 1st Place Junior
Sydny Jones – 2nd Place Intermediate
Kati King – 3rd Place Intermediate
Jaton Reed – 2nd Place Senior
Chris Irby – 1st Place Senior
AIR PISTOL
Chris Irby – 2nd Place Senior
SMALLBORE RIFLE SILHOUETTE
Charlie Poteet – 3rd Place Intermediate
RUNNING TARGET
Bryson Lange – 3rd Place Junior
Cade Strube – 2nd Place Junior