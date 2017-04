FREE GAS OR DIESEL FOR RUNNELS COUNTY

VETERANS AND WIDOWS

MUST BE PRE-REGISTERED

FILL YOUR CAR OR TRUCK (2 LIMIT)

MAY 24TH

FROM 9AM TO 1PM AT THE CROSSING TRAVEL MARKET IN WINTERS

NEED COPY OF DD-214 AND DRIVER’S LICENSE

FILL OUT CTO FORM (SANDRA WILL HELP) 365-3612 FORMS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE WINTERS LIBRARY

SPONSORED BY CENTRAL TEXAS OPPORTUNITIES, THE CROSSING TRAVEL MARKET, AND THE RUNNELS COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE OFFICE