Opening Night on Broadway

The Ballinger Broadway Company in conjunction with the jazz band, elementary choir, and cheerleaders will be unveiling the new sound and lighting systems in the auditorium with “Opening Night on Broadway,” a musical revue, on Sunday, May 7 at 3:00pm. Admission will be $2. Reception to follow.

The musical revue will consist of solo, duet, and ensemble numbers from a variety of Broadway musicals including Wicked, Chicago, Les Miserables, and Singin’ in the Rain. All singers are members of the Ballinger Broadway Company and have been featured in multiple fall musicals and One Act Plays as well as being UIL choir soloists. Set decorations have been designed and constructed by members of the BHS art classes.

In addition to these numbers, members of the elementary choir will preview the upcoming 4th and 5th grade musical Aladdin, which will be performed for the public on May 21. The cheerleaders will also perform a cheer dance with all current and future high school cheerleaders.

The purpose of this evening is not only to showcase the amazing talents of our fine arts students one last time before the end of the school year, but also to unveil the new systems. We have completely changed over to all LED lighting fixtures which allow us to use any color of light imaginable. Additionally, we can do strobe, flash, and a variety of other lighting features with the new fixtures.

For sound, 4 new speakers and 2 subwoofers have been installed, and there are now 6 wireless headset microphones to use for musical performances in addition to new monitors, handheld microphones, and wired microphones.

Another key feature of the new systems are that they are both controlled from a computer backstage and/or wirelessly from iPads anywhere in the auditorium. Therefore, the booth that used to sit next to the stage has been removed.

Finally, a new projector and screen will be installed in the auditorium. The screen will now be controlled via an electronic push button versus a pulley system and the projector will no longer be suspended from the ceiling at the front of the house.

“Opening Night on Broadway” is part of Ballinger’s Fine Arts Month, in which we celebrate the fine arts programs in the district. Monday, May 8 the Ballinger Bearcat Band will perform at 7:00pm in the auditorium with all band members from 6th through 12th grades. Additionally, art students will be honored at the band concert and art will be on display in the cafeteria for the rest of the school year. May 11 the jazz band will perform for the Noon Lion’s Club. May 12 the 6th grade band will play in a contest at Howard Payne University. Aladdin will be presented on May 21 in the auditorium at 3:00pm. The month will finish with UIL choir and band soloists who will perform on Tuesday, May 16 at 6:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church, and they will go to contest in Pflugerville on May 27-29.