2nd Annual Justin Byler Memorial Day 5K Run, Walk or Ride

“Today is the day we put aside to remember fallen heroes and to pray that no heroes will ever have to die for us again. It’s a day of thanks for the valor of others, a day to remember the splendor of America and those of her children who rest in this cemetery and others. It’s a day to be with the family and remember.” – Ronald Reagan

After the success of last years event that raised over three thousand dollars for the Justin Byler Memorial Scholarship that is given at the end of the school year it became important to carry on and make a tradition out of honoring our hometown hero.

The event will take place starting at 8AM on Memorial Day, May 29, 2017. Participants will be able to leave the event finish and go straight to the courthouse lawn to partake in the Memorial Day presentation put on by the local VFW and American Legion.

Let us remember all those sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, husbands and wives that have been lost in defense of our nation. It is because the sacrifice of a great few that we many remain free!