Monica Jane (Hurt) Rose, 64, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Thursday, May 4, 2017 at her residence. She was born February 25, 1953 to Clinton and Wanda (Harper) in Bronte, Texas. After high school and college, she began a career as an LVN. She married Matthew Rose. Monica is preceded in death by her father, Clinton Hurt and a brother, Bill Hurt. She is survived by her husband, Matt of Ballinger; her children, Ryder Lynn of Abilene, Joseph Lynn of Ballinger, and Tyler Rose and wife, Ruby of Ballinger; her grandsons, Jake Rose, Clinton Lynn, and Joseph Lynn; her mother, Wanda Hurt of Ballinger; and her siblings, Sandra Hardy and husband, Dwaine of Santa Anna, TX, Kit Hurt and wife, Debra of Ballinger, Elizabeth Bennett and husband, Hawk of Pearsal, TX, Mark Hurt of Ballinger, Johnny Hurt and wife, Leta of Ballinger, and Aron Hurt and wife, Debbie of Rowena, TX. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00-7:00 pm on Saturday, May 6 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, May 7 at Glory Road Cowboy Church.