(July 31, 1943 – May 7, 2017)

Norman Eugene Willborn, age 73, of Ballinger, Texas passed away early Sunday, May 7, 2017, at a Brownwood nursing facility. It was a perfect morning for fishing.

Norman was born July 31, 1943, in McAllen, Texas, to Oscar Krolic and Marjorie (Mason) Willborn. He married Jacqueline “Jackie” Szews on August 22, 1964 in Chicago. She preceded him in death October 17, 2011. Norman served his country honorably in the Navy during the Vietnam War. For many years he was employed by Santa Fe Railroad as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ballinger. Norman loved family, friends, and fishing and will be missed.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve Mason Willborn.

Norman is survived by his two sons, Brett Willborn and wife, Terri, and Jeff Willborn and wife, Julie, all of Ballinger; a daughter, Shannon Denise Kunkleman and husband, Jerry Len Colwick, of Lake Proctor; and a sister, Connie Richards and husband, Steve, of Brownsville. Also surviving are grandchildren, Brett, Jr., Greg, Blake, Rainey, Damian Michael, and Kenzie; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Brooks; and the long-time, well-loved family dog, Shorty.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger (1910 Hutchings Avenue, on Highway 67 across from Mueller, Inc.). Funeral services will be Wednesday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m. at Lange Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bobby Broyles officiating. Burial will be at Old Runnels Cemetery.