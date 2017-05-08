Rudy Medrano

(April 23, 1939 – May 5, 2017)

Rudy DeLaRosa Medrano, 78, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Friday, May 5, 2017, at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, Texas.

Rudy was born April 23, 1939, in Ballinger to Melchor and Matilda (DeLaRosa) Medrano. He married Fay Pallanez on May 7, 1961, in Coleman. Rudy worked for Ballinger ISD before retiring and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Jasper Medrano and Tommie Medrano, a sister, Fina Nunez, and special father-in law and mother-in-law, Juan and Cruz Pallanez.

Rudy is survived by his wife, Fay, of Ballinger; sons, Wayne Medrano and wife, Tracy, of San Angelo, Gary Medrano of Ballinger, and Stephen Medrano of San Angelo; and daughter, Tina Medrano, of San Angelo. Also surviving are his brother, Melchor Medrano, Jr. of Grand Prairie; sisters, Lydia Saucedo of Abilene, Elisa Nunez of Coleman, Lollie Medrano of Irving, Mary Ann Gallegos and Mary Lou Garrett both of Coleman; grandsons, Lance, Zach, Stephen, and Kaiden; granddaughters, Madison, Emily, and Kamryn; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Christian, and Kannon.

Rosary will be recited Monday, May 8, at 6:00 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9, also at St. Mary Catholic Church with Fr. Yesu Mulakaleti officiating. Burial will follow in Ballinger Evergreen Cemetery.