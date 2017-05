(January 25, 1964 – May 10, 2017)

Eddie Jo Stokes, 53, formerly of Ballinger passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2017 in Ruidoso, New Mexico. She is survived by her children, Justin Stokes, Aaron Ellis, and Stephanie Ramirez; her parents, Weldon and Jean Brookshire; her brother, Jack Brookshire; and her grandmother, Imogene Landtroop. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 13 at Lange Funeral Home.