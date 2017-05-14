“LIVING WATER” from Max Pratt

In Ghana West Africa water is very scarce. So many people suffer from lack of good drinking water.

I recently read a monthly newsletter from a Mission work that has been involved in drilling water wells for the past thirty years. We receive the newsletter because we have helped to finance the purchase of a new drilling rig. We have also helped some of the children attend school.

What caught my attention in this newsletter were the pictures of the new well they drilled. It was like the pictures of the old oil fields when the drilling rigs were covered by oil spewing out of the ground. The pictures were showing the very first artesian well this mission work had ever hit in the past thirty years of drilling. Those pictures show the water flowing freely.

Yes, I thought immediately of the words Jesus used to describe the spiritual water He would give to the Samaritan woman at Jacob’s well. John chapter four records the conversation between Jesus and this unnamed woman. Jesus asked her for a drink of water. She was surprised He asked. Then Jesus said, “If you knew the gift of God, and who it is who says to you ‘Give Me a drink’, you would have asked Him, and He would have given you living water.”

The woman knew Jesus had no way of drawing water from the deep well. But Jesus had no intention of providing her with water from the well. He went on to tell her: “Everyone who drinks of this water shall thirst again; but whoever drinks of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall become to him a well of water springing up to eternal life.”

Jesus is willing to infuse our spirits so that they become like that artesian well. Flowing from within is the life-giving source of every blessing on earth. Out of that living water come love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Jesus is ready to give you His living water.

Max Pratt

