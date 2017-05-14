Paul Aguirre

(October 31, 1973 – May 12, 2017)

Paul Aguirre of Ballinger, Texas, born in Georgetown on October 31, 1973, passed away May 12, 2017, at his home surrounded by his family.

Paul loved spending time with family and was the best host you’ll ever meet. He enjoyed drinking coffee and playing games with his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was also a pro when it came to fixing anything electronic, but above all, “Wally,” as everyone called him, was a lover of all that was life and family. He will be greatly missed, not only by his family and friends but also by his pets, Nikki and Pepe, whom he loved dearly, and by the many people whose lives he touched, even if only for a short time.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Brandstetter; sister, Angie Vasquez; his grandfather, John Rodriguez; and an uncle, David Rodriguez.

Paul is survived by his mother, Frances Aguilera and his “Pop” Robert Aguilera of Ballinger; brothers, Earnest Smith of Ballinger and Luis Vasquez of Seminole; grandmothers, Elena Rodriguez of Ballinger and Louise Coulter of Copperas Cove; Aunt Margaret and Rudy Lopez of Ballinger, Aunt Sarah Rodriguez and Pam Fournier of Ballinger, Aunt Josie and John Fields of Rockport, Aunt Carmen Rodriguez of Ballinger, Aunt Diane Squyers of Georgetown, Aunt Dorothy Franklin of California, Uncle Thomas Brandstetter of Copperas Cove, Uncle Joe and Lori Rodriguez of San Angelo, Uncle Cecil and Tammy Rodriguez of Temple, and Uncle Frank and Tina Rodriguez of Academy, as well as numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A family service was held Saturday, May 13, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger.

The family would like to thank Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, Texas, for all the care given to Paul throughout his stay there and a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of Ballinger who took care of Paul when he got home and helped fulfill his wish of being home and for the care and support they provided to the family.