(March 9, 1924 – May 14, 2017)

Adela Niemann Jeschke of Miles, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at St. David’s Hospital in Austin, Texas. She was 93. Adela suffered a massive stroke Friday evening and her home and was airlifted to Austin. Adela was born in Priddy, Texas on March 9, 1924. At the age of 4, her family moved to a farm near Veribest. She attended Veribest School until the 10th grade and graduated from Miles High School in 1942. She attended San Angelo Business College and was employed in the Provost Marshal’s Office at Goodfellow Air Force Base. Among many suitors, Adela chose Vernon Jeschke, a handsome soldier from Miles who had been stationed in the Pacific. They married on January 24, 1946 and settled on the Jeschke farm near Miles. Adela and Vernon were married 61 years before his death in 2007. She was a world traveler and experienced life in everything from a Mongolian yurt in the Gobi Desert to a 7th floor walk-up Paris hotel room with a view of the Eiffel Tower. Together Adela and Vernon also visited every state in the Union. She was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Miles, where she served in many capacities. Adela was a big supporter of her three daughters in their school and social activities. She was active in community organizations, such as the Miles Preservation Authority and the annual Miles Cotton Festival. Adela was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a brother, Ludwig Niemann; and her oldest daughter, Beverly Diane. She is survived by her daughters, Jane Jeschke of Miles and Phyllis Jeschke and husband Michael Branch, and their daughter, Charlotte Jeschke Branch all of Walburg, TX; sister-in-law, Marge Niemann; brother-in-law, Melvin Jeschke; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Thursday, May 18 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6th and St. John Streets in Miles, followed by the service at 4:00 pm with burial following at Miles Cemetery. Pallbearers are Clayton McCown, Kermit Wendland, Eugene Kasberg, Jr., Harvey Werner, Stanley Werner, and Morris Elliott. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be sent to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 265, Miles 76861; Miles Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 66, Miles 76861; Fixed For Life (spay/neuter assistance), 680 County Road 384, Bartlett, Texas 76511.