Nona Imogene Fletcher

Nona Imogene (Cates) Fletcher passed away May 14, 2017, one month shy of her 93rd birthday. She was the daughter of George W Cates and Nancy (Archer) Cates, born June 19, 1924 in Jenks, Oklahoma. She was raised primarily in San Angelo, Texas, spent several years living in California, Texas, Utah, and Spain in her employment with Civil Service / Air Force, before making her home in Talpa, Texas. In 1967 she married her loving husband, Robert Grady Fletcher. Upon Grady’s passing in 2014, Nona relocated to Ogden, Utah to live with her sister, Christine Howe. After Christine’s death in 2016, Nona enjoyed her final home at The Legacy House of Ogden. Nona is survived by a step-son, Robert Rolph Fletcher, one sister, Mary Ann Mot’l, granddaughter Nancy Jennings, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Grady, sisters Margaret Cates, Doris Hillstead, Wanda Bakewell, Helen Galloway, Christine Howe, and her second mother, Artie (Wallace) Cates. Nona and Grady were members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Talpa, where they made many life-long friends. She loved the Lord with all her heart, and her blessings were too numerous to count. For Nona’s Utah Friends and Family, you are invited to a viewing and celebration of Nona’s life, Sunday, May 21, 2017, 2:00 – 3:00 pm, at Leavitt’s Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah. For Nona’s Texas Friends and Family, you are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home, 1910 Hutchings Ave, Ballinger, TX 76821. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 10:30 am, at the Talpa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Nona’s name at Immanuel Baptist Church, PO Box 638, Talpa, TX 76882-0638.