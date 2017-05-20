DEADLINE FOR FISH PROGRAM

The deadline to order fish from the Runnels Soil and Water Conservation District is May 22 with delivery of the fish on May 26 at the Natural Resources Conservation Service office at 2000 Hutchings Avenue in Ballinger.

For available species and sizes, please call the Natural Resources Conservation Service at 325-365-3415 ext. 3.

Bags, air and water necessary to transport your fish to their destination will be provided.

To place your fish order, please stop by the NRCS office at 2000 Hutchings Avenue in Ballinger or for more information on this year’s program call the office at 365-3415 ext. 3.