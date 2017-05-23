Art Camp

SUMMER FUN FOR KIDS. Mid-West Texas Artist Guild invites girls and boys 4th-7th grade to Art Camp, 9am-12pm, June 26-30. Activities include drawing, painting, color study and also learning about a famous artist. All art supplies are included. Safe mediums are watercolor and acrylic that clean up with water. No hazardous chemicals used. Bring an old shirt to wear when painting. Daily snacks are provided. Children supply their own choice of drink. “Show Off” day is Friday, June 30 for the young artists to share their art with family and friends. Refreshments will be served.

Registration is $75 per child. Art Camp will be held at the Do-Art Studio, 108 S. 9th, in Ballinger. Classes are limited so sign up early to save a spot.

FMI: Queba James (325) 365-3770 or Jean Smith Hensley (325)365-8262.