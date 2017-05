Louise Drennan Art Exhibit

LOUISE DRENNAN, Ballinger artist, has an exhibit of her paintings at Bogie’s Downtown Deli, 241 Cypress St., in Abilene. She showcases her talents with acrylic and watercolor. Louise is an active member of both the Mid-West Texas Art Guild in Ballinger and Creative Arts Club in Abilene. On your next trip to Abilene, drop by Bogie’s to view Louise’s art and enjoy a good meal. Exhibit runs through Wednesday, May 31st.