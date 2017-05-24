Veteran’s Corner 5-25-17

President Donald Trump recently signed legislation into law. The “Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act” (S. 305) sponsored by Senators Pat Toomey (Penn.) and Joe Donnelly (Ind.) establishes March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day. The date was selected because March 29, 1973 was the date that the last combat troops were ordered out of Vietnam. The bill passed the Senate and House unanimously. The law makes March 29 an official day “the flag should be displayed.” “In many cases, Vietnam veterans did not receive the warm welcome they earned when they came home. Thankfully, in the years following the Vietnam War, people and organizations across the country took it upon themselves to right this wrong by honoring the sacrifice and dedication the service our Vietnam veterans displayed. Permanently designating March 29th as National Vietnam War Veterans Day is a small, yet significant step, in these efforts,” said Sen. Toomey. “With this bipartisan bill signed into law, we can finally give our Vietnam veterans the additional recognition they deserve. These Americans sacrificed to protect our country. They are our family, friends, and neighbors. It is important to honor and remember their patriotism, service and sacrifice,” said Sen. Donnelly. For more information contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.