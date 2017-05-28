(December 20, 1927 – May 26, 2017)

Helen Marie Schwertner, 89, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Friday, May 26, 2017 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born December 20, 1927 to William and Mary (Kohutek) Maas in Rowena, Texas. Marie married Clement J. “C.J.” Schwertner on January 5, 1948 in Rowena and they shared sixty-nine years together. She was employed by the Ballinger Independent School District for many years as the cafeteria manager. Marie was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger where she was active with the Altar Society and taught CCD. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, and great-grandma. She delighted in spending time with her family and was well-known for her kolaches, hot rolls, and sugar cookies. Living in the Hatchel community for over 50 years before moving to Ballinger, C.J. and Marie shared many years together in their farming and ranching operations in Runnels and Glasscock Counties. Marie is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Harvey Maas; and her sister, Doris Easley. She is survived by her loving husband, C.J. of Ballinger; her children, Sharon and husband, Edwin Deike of Winters, Brenda and husband, Deacon David Workman of Ballinger, Greg and wife, Susan Schwertner of Ballinger, and Mike and wife, Jill Schwertner of Lubbock. Also left to cherish her memories are her ten grandchildren: Clint Deike and wife, Alex, Stacey Jones and husband, Eric, Justin Deike, Melinda Burfield and husband, Kevin, Aaron Workman and fiancee, Amanda Leitch, Darren Workman and wife, Devan, Chris Workman and wife, Macy, Sarah Schwertner and fiancé, Tylan Long, Ben Schwertner, Jeremy Schwertner, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Polly Davenport, and husband, Jim, and Verbalee Mikeska, and husband, Harold, brother-in-law Gene Easley, and sister-in-law Arline Maas. Rosary will be recited on at 7:00 pm on Sunday, May 28th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Ballinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, May 29th at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Fr.Yesu Mulakaleti and Fr. Hugh Wade concelebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center staff for their care and love. And, a special thanks for Fr. Yesu and Fr. Wade for their prayers and support to the family. Donations in memory of Marie Schwertner may be made to the St. Mary’s Building Fund.