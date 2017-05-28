(November 25, 1950 – May 26, 2017)

John Charles Lange, 66, of Ballinger passed away Friday, May 26, 2017, at his home in Ballinger.

He was born November 25, 1950 to Werner and Catherine (Beach) Lange in Ballinger, Texas. Right after high school, he joined the US Marine Corp and served his country during the Vietnam era.

John married Tina Spiller on April 2, 1981 in San Angelo. She preceded him in death January 9, 2015.

John worked with Ballinger ISD for 16 years, later he was a field operator for West Texas Gas of Big Lake.

He is survived by his children, Courtney Harrison Matschek and husband Scott of Ballinger, Nathan Lange of Midland, Wendy Irish and husband Will of Ballinger and Casey Lange and wife Michele of Austin; grandchildren, Emma and Zac Harrison, Allie and Dane Lundwall, Cali Quiroga, Hazel, Ella, and John Lange, Tyler, Haley and Trey Matschek and Kaden Irish; his sisters, Ann Hoelscher (Charles), Theresa Evans (Larry), Virginia Bruton (Mark) and his brothers, Leroy Lange (Carol), Bill Lange (Penny), Pat Lange (Sharon), Larry Lange (Rebbie), Nick Lange (Paula); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00-7:00 pm on Sunday, May 28 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 29 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.