Sharon (Beach) Schwertner

Sharon Ann (Beach) Schwertner, 70, of Rowena passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017, at her home.

She was born February 13, 1947, to Rupert and Adeline (Halfmann) Beach in Ballinger, Texas. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena and St. Ann’s Altar Society. Sharon married Larry Schwertner on December 13, 2008, in Rowena.

Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved working in the yard, refinishing antiques, reading, baking, and bird watching. She was a farm girl through and through, having been raised on a farm in Concho County. Her love of the farm life never left her. Sharon was an active promoter of cotton and “Grown and Made in the USA”. She helped her son however she could on his cotton farm, from chopping weeds and scouting for bugs to bookkeeping. She helped Larry with all of his farming and ranching responsibilities as well

She was preceded in death by her father, Rupert. and a son, Brent King.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Larry; her children, Rebecca King Steele and husband, Robert, of San Angelo, Kody King of Miami, TX , Kelly King Marshall and husband, Wilson, of Midkiff, Heather Hendrickson and husband, Bret, of Dallas, Tamara Schwertner of Bryan, and Lance Schwertner and wife, Amy, of Fulshear; her mother, Adeline Beach of San Angelo; her grandchildren, Camden Steele and wife, Bailey, Morgan Steele, Carter Steele, Kater King, Kanada King, Payton King, Parker King, Gavin Hendrickson, Gage Hendrickson, Emarie Schwertner, Lyle Schwertner, Walton Marshall, and Helen Marshall; and a great-granddaughter, Hadley Steele.

Her brothers and sisters, Ronnie Beach and wife, Terri, of San Springs, OK, Linda Engelbrecht and husband, Tom, of San Angelo, Steve Beach of San Angelo, Deborah Hohensee and husband, Ronnie, of Miles, Lesa Ewald and husband, Brent, and Ruth Dodds and husband, Mickey, all of San Angelo also survive, along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Rosary will be recited on at 7:00 pm on Monday, May 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 30, at St. Joseph with Fr. Hugh Wade celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.

The family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Family Center building fund or a favorite charity.