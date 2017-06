Rowena Lions Club – Father’s Day Brisket Sale

The Rowena Lions Club is now taking orders for whole briskets. Briskets will be ready on Sunday, June 18, 2017. Price is $75 per brisket. PRE-ORDERS only. Pickup will be from 9am to 11:30am at the Rowena Volunteer Fire Dept. Pints of Hot Sauce (Howard Family recipe) will also be sold at $7 per pint ($5 if a brisket is purchased). To place an order contact: Cliff 442-2331 M-F 8am-5pm or 977-1672, Howard 895-1648 after 6pm, Mike 442-2006 after 6pm, Pat 442-3541 after 6pm or 650-0105 or any Rowena Lions Club member.