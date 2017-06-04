BHS Student Places 3rd at State

Recent Ballinger graduate Zakk Ottmers competed at the State UIL Speech and Debate tournament in Austin, Texas on May 22 and 23 and placed 3rd in persuasive speaking. This is the third year in a row that Zakk has qualified for the state meet in persuasive speaking, previously placing 7th his sophomore and junior years. This year he also double qualified for state in Lincoln Douglas debate, an event he has not competed in prior to this year, and was in the top 12 debaters in the state.

In order to qualify for state, Zakk had to advance through district and region contests. At district, he placed 1st in LD debate and 2nd in persuasive speaking, and at region, he placed 2nd in both events.

We are very proud of all of Zakk’s accomplishments. We will miss his leadership and abilities a great deal, but he has done his utmost this year to train the underclassmen in not only speech and debate but also every activity he was a part of at BHS including theatre, choir, and band. While he will leave a hole behind him, he has done all that he can to make sure that that hole is filled with students as accomplished and dedicated as himself. Zakk has been a legacy leader in his four years at BHS, and he has ensured that the tradition truly does live on.