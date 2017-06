7th Street Baptist Church AT 1200 N 7TH ST Ballinger, invites everyone to join them for Summer Family Fun! Each week will have a different theme. The Summer Family Fun series runs from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Sundays. The Summer Family Fun series at 7th Street Baptist Church starts June 18th with “Touch a Truck”. “Family Fun Night” is scheduled for June 25th, and “Old Fashion 4th” is set for July 2nd.