Henry Bert Burleson, 71, of Winters, Texas passed away Sunday, June 4, 2017 at his residence. He is survived by his sons, Dustin Burleson and wife, Holly of Argyle and Devin Burleson of Waco; his grandchildren, Blaze and Bella Burleson. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at the Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo.