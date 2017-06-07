Veteran’s Corner 6-7-17

Veterans of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm will soon have their own memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., thanks to legislation signed by the president. President Trump signed Senate Joint Resolution 1, “A joint resolution approving the location of a memorial to commemorate and honor the members of the Armed Forces who served on active duty in support of Operation Desert Storm or Operation Desert Shield.” The resolution was sponsored by Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly and Arkansas Sen. John Boozman and designates the location of the memorial on the National Mall. The legislation was introduced and passed by Congress and signed in the White House by the president. “This resolution is the final step in Congress to create a memorial in our nation’s capital that loved ones and future generations can visit to honor the men and women who fought and died for our country in the First Gulf War,” Sen. Donnelly added. The National Desert Storm War Memorial will honor those Veterans who served in the Gulf War in 1990 and 1991. Now that legislation to create the memorial has been approved, the memorial’s sponsors will begin the process of fundraising and working with the National Capital Planning Commission to select a location on the National Mall and a final design. Funds for the construction of the memorial will be raised privately by the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.