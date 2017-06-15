Rowena Lions Club BBQ Cook Off

The Rowena Lions Club will be sponsoring the 12th Annual “Meet You at the Square” BBQ Cook Off to be held in downtown Rowena on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Categories will include Brisket, Ribs, Chicken, Beans and Margaritas. Entry Fee is $75 per team. Trophies will be given for the top 3 places in each of the food categories. (Margaritas will be awarded 1st and 2nd place trophies).

There will be a $350 Overall Grand Prize, $200 for 2nd overall and $100 for 3rd place overall. In addition, $100 will be awarded to each of the 1st place winners in the food categories.

There will be a Town Historical Marker Dedication at 10:30am. A Children’s Parade will follow at approximately 11am. There will be a Washer Pitching Contest later in the day. The Rowena 4H will be selling BBQ Sandwiches and other refreshments during the day. For more info/entry forms, please contact: Cliff – 325-442-2331, 325-977-1672, or after 6pm: Pat 325-442-3541, Howard 325-895-1648, Mike 325-442-2006 or any Rowena Lions Club Member