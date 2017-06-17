Alton K. O’Neal

(April 15, 1944 – June 14, 2017)

Alton Key O’Neal, Jr., 73, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He was born April 15, 1944 to Alton and Pauline (Hovarak) O’Neal in Ballinger. After high school and college, Alton began his career with Lawrence Brothers in Winters, TX. He began working for the company in 1966 at the Piggly Wiggly, then the Lawrence Brothers store, the Super S store, Lawrence Brothers again, and finally the Cash Saver location. Alton was the longest tenured employee, ever, having worked for 43 years upon his retirement in 2016. Alton is preceded in death by his parents, Alton Sr. and Pauline Hovorak O’Neal. He is survived by his brother, Roger O’Neal and wife, Katie; his sister, Diana Rozmen; nephews and nieces, Chad O’Neal, Mason O’Neal and wife, Linda, Gaylene Carpenter and husband, Dan, Kevin Wade and wife, Sheli, and Charles Wade and wife, Shan, and Rebel Rozmen; great-nephews and nieces, Joshua, Alexis, Mikayla, and Sydney Carpenter, Mark Wade, Max and Aidan Wade, Zoe and Mercury McCall; and Donald Prine “brother from another mother”. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 7:00-8:00 pm on Friday, June 16 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 17 at Hopewell Baptist Church with Rev. Ferris Akins officiating. In lieu of flowers, we know Alton Jr. would appreciate donations being made to the Z. I. Hale Museum Complex in Winters, TX, where he was a board member and an active volunteer.