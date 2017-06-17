(October 25, 1948 – June 16, 2017)

Emmitt Wayne Jackson, 68, of Rowena, Texas passed away Friday, June 16, 2017, at his residence.

He was born October 25, 1948 in San Angelo, Texas to Earon and Gladys (Hoelscher) Jackson. Emmitt lived in the Rowena area all his life and worked 22 years for GTE both in San Angelo and Ballinger as a cable splicer. He was in the National Guard and a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Emmitt enjoyed farming, ranching, and golfing. In his latter years, he very much enjoyed being Grandpa.

Preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter, Christie Regina Jackson; brother, Tommy Lynn Jackson; and nephew, Quincy Watkins.

Emmitt is survived by his daughter, Janya Kieffer, and husband, Eric, and their daughters, Ava and Cambry, of Dallas; sisters, Janis Jackson and husband, David, of Rowena, and Cheri Watkins of San Angelo. Also surviving are nephews, Dustin Watkins, Cory Jackson, Mikey Stewart, Jacob Fernandez and wife, Angela, all of San Angelo; and a sister-in-law, Jane T. Jackson of San Angelo.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, June 19, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen, with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla officiating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Olfen.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dillard McDuffee, Dickie Redman, Mike Decker, Marty Frey, Lee Jost, Jimmy Freeman, Armondo Cicillio, Ray Fuchs, and Mike Wilberg.

A very special thank you to Jan King of Ballinger for the care and kindness she shared with Emmitt as his caregiver for the past few years.