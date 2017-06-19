(May 12, 1941 – June 18, 2017)

Troy Dewayne Owens, 76, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017, at his residence.

He was born May 12, 1941, to Alton Troy and Lorena (Minton) Owens. It was fitting for someone who would eventually become a horse trainer and love anything to do with horses to be born on a ranch, and Troy was born on the Wade Ranch near Paint Rock, Texas.

Troy had even more significant loves in his life besides horses. He loved God, country, and family. Troy and Toni Davis were married June 13, 2001 in Ballinger, and he became a devoted family man. He honorably served his country in the US Marine Corp during the Vietnam era. He loved his church and was an original and enthusiastic member of the Glory Road Cowboy Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alton Owens and a sister, Betty Owens.

Troy is survived by his wife, Toni of Ballinger; daughter, Missy Moylan and her husband, Jim, of Eastland and their children, Jarred, Joshua and Mattie; daughter Patty Walker, of Hurst and her sons, Landon and Colby; a son John Billy Owens of San Angelo; and his daughters Piper and Jolie; mother, Lorena Owens of Ballinger; sister, Debbie Mattingley and husband, Cliff, of Ballinger; and brother, Dalton Owens and wife Joy Lynn (Herring) of Maryneal.

A memorial service for Troy Owens will be held Tuesday, June 20, at 1:00 p.m. at the Glory Road Cowboy Church near Ballinger with Myron Halford officiating.