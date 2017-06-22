Veteran’s Corner 6-22-17

Military retirees and annuitants corresponding with the Defense Finance and Accounting Service (DFAS) need to use a new address. The old addresses in London, Ky. have been used for years but will be discontinued and replaced by two new addresses in Indianapolis, Ind. To help speed up receipt and customer service, use these new mailing addresses:

Retired Pay correspondence:

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

U.S. Military Retired Pay

8899 E 56th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46249-1200

Annuitant Pay correspondence:

Defense Finance and Accounting Service

U.S. Military Annuitant Pay

8899 E 56th Street

Indianapolis, IN 46249-1300

Mail received at the old mailing addresses after May 1 has been forwarded to the new address. The telephone and fax numbers will remain the same. For more information contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.