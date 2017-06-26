(August 9, 1933 – June 23, 2017)

Aurora Albarado Cortez, 83, of Rowena, Texas, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017, at Ballinger Memorial Hospital. She was born August 9, 1933, to E. C. and Beatrice (Soto) Albarado in Miles, Texas. Aurora married Felix Cortez on January 5, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Shortly after their marriage, she travelled to Mobile, Alabama, where Felix was assigned. From there, they spent six years in Spain before returning to the U.S. They called Oklahoma City home for nine years, spent two years in Sacramento, California, and later moved to New England. While living in Nashua, New Hampshire, Aurora worked for Delta Education for 15 years as a supervisor. After Felix’s retirement, they decided to come back to Rowena. Aurora was always very active in the church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister, teaching CCD classes, and singing in the choir. She was a member of Catholic Daughters, St. Ann’s Altar Society, and Christian Mothers. She was preceded in death by her parents. Aurora is survived by her husband, Felix, of Rowena; her children, Veronica Cortez Whiting and husband, Andrew, of Escondido, CA, Rueben Cortez and wife, Lenore of Nashua, NH, and Christopher Cortez and wife, Heather of Rye, NH; two brothers, Mike Albarado and wife, Rosa, and Ben Albarado and wife, Ina, all of Rowena; and her grandchildren, Ashley and husband, Emilo , Nicholasa and husband, Jerrod, Jillian, Joshua, Adam, Adrienne; and great-grandchild, Carter. Rosary will be recited Tuesday, June 27, at 7:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28, also at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.