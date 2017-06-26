Ballinger Hospital Auxiliary Linen Sale

The Ballinger Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is having a Linen Sale in the lobby of Keel Drug, Tuesday, June27 from 8:00am until 5:00pm.

All proceeds benefit the Ballinger Memorial Hospital. Items include

Sheet sets …$24.99

Bamboo and Memory Foam Pillows..$19.99

Yeti Cup Accessories

Queen Blankets..$14.99

Scarves..$2.99

Semi-Precious Jewelry…$2.99

And many more gift items