Ballinger Hospital Auxiliary Linen Sale

Jun 26, 2017

    The Ballinger Memorial Hospital Auxiliary is having a Linen Sale in the lobby of Keel Drug, Tuesday, June27 from 8:00am until 5:00pm.
    All proceeds benefit the Ballinger Memorial Hospital. Items include
    Sheet sets …$24.99
    Bamboo and Memory Foam Pillows..$19.99
    Yeti Cup Accessories
    Queen Blankets..$14.99
    Scarves..$2.99
    Semi-Precious Jewelry…$2.99
    And many more gift items

