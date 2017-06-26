Charles “Mack” Wood

(November 1, 1938 – June 23, 2017)

Charles McClanahan “Mack” Wood, 78, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017, at his residence.

He was born November 1, 1938, in Ballinger to Curtis and Lottie Mae (McClanahan) Wood. Mack graduated from Ballinger High School in 1957. His distinguished career as a water quality surveyor with the US Department of the Interior Geological Survey lasted 37 years and covered areas of Texas and Colorado. Mack and Ruth Ann Henniger were married on June 12, 1988, in Ballinger. Mack had an abundant love for his family. He was a lifelong, avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was also a passionate fan of automotive racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mack is survived by his devoted wife, Ruth Ann, of Ballinger; children, Terry Wood and wife, Charlene, of Burleson, Lori Pope and husband, Ken, also of Burleson, Rhesha O’Day of Dallas, Shannon Harrison and husband, Bill, of Weatherford; step-children, Becky Colvin and husband, Jeff, of Cedar Park, and Nila Pelham and husband, Gilbert Muniz, of Colorado; grandchildren, Chris, Matt, Keith, Ryan, Hans, Garrick, Colt, Chad, Katheryne, Breona, and Dusty; and great-grandchildren, Rylee, Alli, Sawyer, Jaxyn, Alexys, Jansen, Jordynn, Elizabeth, and Grant. Also surviving are his sister, Sue Farley of Louisiana, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Winton and Virginia Milliff of Robert Lee.

Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, June 25, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 26, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery.