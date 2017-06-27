Antonio “Tony” Reyes Pena, Sr.

(June 10, 1958 – June 25, 2017)

Antonio Reyes Pena, Sr., of Big Spring, Texas, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017, at Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring. He was born June 10, 1959, in Bronte, Texas, to Audon Valdez and Olivia (Reyes) Pena. Tony married Rose Lopez at the Runnels County Courthouse in Ballinger. He was a construction worker employed by Super Rod Manufacturing. Preceding him in death were his father, Audon Pena, Sr., and a sister, Adelia Garcia. Tony is survived by his wife, Rose, of Big Spring; children, Antonio Pena, Jr., Angela Olivares, Bobby Pena, and Gabriel Pena all of Big Spring; and his mother, Oliva Pena of San Antonio. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters, Audon Pena, Jr. of Ballinger, Vera Juazer of Arlington, Lydia Rodriguez of Sweetwater, Adelia Garcia of Greely, Colorado, Hope Pena of San Antonio, Armando Pena and Rudy Pena both of Ballinger, and Arthur Pena of San Antonio. A memorial service will be held Friday, June 30, at 11:00 a.m. at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger.