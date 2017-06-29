Ballinger Healthcare & Rehab Welcomes New Administrator Sandra Clack

For more information, contact:

Ballinger Healthcare & Rehab Center Welcomes New Administrator Sandra Clack

Ballinger, Texas, June 28, 2017

Ballinger Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center welcomes new Administrator Sandra Clack.

Clack started her career as a staff nurse at Permian General Hospital in Andrews, Texas. She also held the position of charge nurse and infection control coordinator before becoming the administrator/owner of Home Sweet Health in Odessa.

Clack moved to Ballinger, Texas in 1999. She’s served as a staff nurse/charge nurse, assistant director of nursing and director of nursing at various healthcare centers before taking on the role of administrator, again, in 2010. Before joining Diversicare, Clack served as the administrator at Central Texas Nursing & Rehab.

Clack has a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN) from Texas Tech University Health Science Center in Odessa/Lubbock. She also holds a Long Term Care Administration Certificate from McLennan Community College in Waco.

Ballinger provides short and long term care and rehabilitation services to more than 100 patients and residents. We welcome Sandra Clack to our team.

