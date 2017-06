Shop ‘n Sip

Grab the girls and come shop, sip, and snack! Shop your favorite vendors all in one place Thursday, June 29 from 6:30pm-8:00pm at the Ballinger Community Center.

LuLaRoe

Scentsy

It Works

Young Living

Pampered Chef

Vaseyo

Family Heritage

Rodan+Fields

Thirty One

Thrive

Monat

LipSense

Premier Designs Jewelry

Mary Kay