(February 24, 1932 – June 28, 2017)

Modesta Sauceda Escobar, of Ballinger, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at her home. She was born February 24, 1932, in Ballinger, Texas, to Prescilino and Rita (Peralies) Sauceda. Modesta married Joe Ornelaz Escobar on November, 16, 1966 in Sweetwater, Tx. Preceding her in death were her husband Joe, and her daughter Janie Escobar. Modesta is survived by her sons Ernest Escobar of Winters and Joe Escobar of Brownwood, and her daughters Cynthia and Veronica Escobar of Ballinger. Her rosary will be Sunday, July 2nd at 7:00 pm at Lange Funeral Home. With mass at St. Mary’s, Monday morning at 10:00 am. Interment will be at the Latin American Cemetery.