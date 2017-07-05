Veteran’s Corner 7-5-2017

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has recently announced that it will extend the date Gulf War veterans are able to apply for presumptive disability compensation to December 31, 2021. The compensation would be for Gulf War Illness and other conditions associated with service in the 1991 war, such as chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia and functional gastrointestinal disorders. If you or anyone you know served in the Gulf War and have these illnesses, come and see me for your disability claim. For information on research regarding the causes and effective treatments visit the Gulf War illness website. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.